At Hawkesbury General Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 Cindy McRae-Gallup (nee Asenath Brock) passed away at age 83.
Predeceased by her husband of 19 years Clark P. Gallup of Milton, Vermont. Proud and loving mother to Rhonda McRae (Robert), Lorraine McRae (Sylvain) Janet Cesari (Victor) and Patricia McRae. She was a warm-hearted grandmother who was more than just "big hugs and cookies" to her 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Cindy was a social butterfly and valued time spent with family at reunions and her many friends. You could easily find her at the Hawkesbury Legion on the weekends, kicking up her heels while listening to local musicians. She herself enjoyed singing , and also bingo as well as collecting cookbooks and spoons.
Her most memorable trip was to Nashville, where she visited the Grand Ole Opry and saw Loretta Lynn perform at her farm in Hurricane Mills, TN.
Due to the current situation, a service will be held at a future date in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cindy to the Royal Canadian Legion Hawkesbury Branch # 472 or to the Canadian Cancer Society, would be greatly appreciate it.
To express your condolences or make a donation please visit www.hillcrestfuneralhome.ca
A Tree of Remembrance for Cindy will be planted in the McAlpine Forever Forest.
Funeral arrangements in care of Hillcrest Funeral Home Ltd., 151 Bond Street, Vankleek Hill, ON K0B 1R0 (866) 678-2001.
