For almost 15 years, Melinda Young has driven a big yellow school bus every winter Saturday from Milton to Smugglers’ Notch.
“I love the kids,” she told the Independent on Thursday.
Young is a volunteer and the vice president of Milton Ski & Ride, a club for youth ages 8-18 who want to learn to ski or snowboard. Every Saturday, she drives kids to Smugglers’ Notch, where they meet with an instructor for day-long lessons or zip down slopes with a chaperone.
Prior to COVID-19, close to 100 kids were part of the program, but as happened with lots of other activities, participation dropped during the pandemic to 40 kids this season.
To help ensure as many kids can join the program as want to, the club is hosting its annual Calcutta fundraiser next Saturday, Feb. 18. Money raised during the online event will fund full scholarships for many of next year’s club members.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the club’s Facebook page. All ticket holders have a chance to win $1,000, and an online auction will also be available.
“This is our only fundraiser of the year, and it’s really important because it ensures the club stays affordable,” Young said.
While the kids are out skiing, Young parks the bus and serves with her husband Adam as the “lodge hub.” They stake out a spot with their radios, ready to communicate with chaperones and to hand out snacks.
Due to staffing shortages, Young said Smugglers’ Notch was not able to provide the club with ski instructors this year. Milton Ski & Ride hired a private instructor on their own to make sure kids who need more guidance get the help they need.
The Youngs have been involved with Milton Ski & Ride for almost two decades, first volunteering when their kids were part of the club. Even though their kids are grown, the Youngs stick around to ensure the next generation of Milton skiers have accessibility to the mountain.
“The kids really enjoy it, so that’s why I do it,” Young said.
Milton Ski & Ride hopes to return its Calcutta in-person next year to the Milton Grange. This year, ticket holders can expect to participate via Zoom.
