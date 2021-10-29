“If any other zombies trickle in, just send them to the dog park.”
At 6:00 at Bombardier Park West on Oct. 29, just as the sun was starting to set, the sound of a chainsaw ripped through the silence as volunteers got dressed and set up their stations.
Evil clowns, zombies, witches, ghosts and skeletons haunted Bombardier Park West, awaiting anyone brave enough to take a stroll through the dark forest.
Willing participants will be able to explore the Haunted Forest at their next scheduled haunt tomorrow Oct. 30 from 6:30 to 9:30.
All $5 tickets must be purchased in advance here.
The haunt is not intended for children or the faint of heart! It may be too intense for some guests - enter at your own risk (Recommended age 13+)!
Have fun! AND BEWAAAAAARRRRREEEEE!
