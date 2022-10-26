Students at Milton High School are busy putting together this year’s fall musical, the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, for mid-November.
The show, director Paul Curtiss said, marks the first musical the students have performed that is on a stage and unmasked in the two years. Curtiss said the experience has been exciting.
“Some students who are juniors and even some seniors are experiencing theater how it really was before the pandemic for the first time,” he said.
The show itself is a comedic musical romp in the form of a recreated spelling bee competition. The characters rarely leave the stage, unless they get a word wrong of course.
As the show goes on the characters step up to the mic and answer spelling questions with musical interludes in between.
The original production of the show on Broadway took stage in 2005 and featured some early career performances from famous actors like Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The show was nominated for Best Musical at the Tony Awards and won the award for Best Book of a Musical.
The show also includes audience participation which will be sure to offer some moments of hilarity.
When asked about how the process has been going this year, Curtiss said that you have to look at a bigger picture than just this year. He said to really understand it, you have to understand what putting on theater was like during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Two years ago, we were rehearsing outside at Bombardier Park in masks and we had to film all of our performances,” he said.
The performers are taking the stage Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at the Milton High School auditorium. Tickets can be bought in cash or check for $10 at the door.
Here is a list of the full cast and crew!
Cast
Brody Hammond
Brianne Gallas
Liam Ryan
David LaPlant
Sophie Sayme
Dilynn Martin
Lilly Noreault
Otis Hecker
Gabby Lavee
Liam Ryan
Brody Hammond
Perrin Dulmer
Cam Laychak
Ensemble
Chelsea Hemingway
Otis Hecker
Cam Laychack
Mia Grasso
Pandora Detwiler
Perrin Dulmer
Chelsea Hemingway
Cameron Laychak
Ava Merchant
Sky Parent
Noah Hecker
Jasmine Green
Tech Crew
Clay Moran
Tess Follensbee
Ava Hartley
Jade Follensbee
Lauren Taylor
Megan Solleder
