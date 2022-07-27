The predominant feeling coming out of the Ice House Waterfront Committee update at the Milton selectboard meeting July 18 was enthusiasm around a vision for the old building and property: a new lakeside park.
In March, Milton voters approved a new Highway Garage facility, however it remains to be determined what will happen to the current facility on Ice House Road. In early April, a committee was created, tasked with speaking to residents and identifying possible uses and costs.
The update at the selectboard’s most recent meeting from Chair Jeff Manley and member David Nappi shows the committee is looking at ways to use the space for recreation.
Manley said the committee has been busy, surveying the property but also using a lot of the collected data from Milton on the Move to get an idea of what the public wants.
In his presentation to the board, Manley said the committee’s aspirations are threefold: increasing access to the lake, creating a community reception hall with lake views and a small business lease area on the lake.
The committee’s ideas come in the midst of a newfound energy around community spaces due to the visioning process that occurred during Milton on the Move.
“It's all fresh in everyone's mind from the past year so we really want to lean on that data,” Malnley said. “In addition to that, we were speaking ad hoc with residents and organizations in the community and coordinating with the Milton on the Move Committees as well as other committees.”
Manley said the addition of a lakeside park could also bring business to Milton with around 10,000 cars passing through the Ice House corner each day.
Currently, there already is a canoe launch there though it's little known and rarely used.
In addition, the future of community space in Milton is uncertain, as the future of the Milton Grange, one of Milton’s few community spaces, remains in limbo.
In May, the Members of the Milton Grange voted to sell the property which the town has first dibs to buy. Whether or not the town will buy is still unknown as is the price the town would have to pay.
“There's a critical space shortage anyways with the Grange, without the Grange rec doesn't even know what to do,” said Manley at the meeting.
But Manley's presentation left selectboard members hopeful and excited for a new future for the Ice House property.
“I'm wicked excited,” said clerk John Fitzgerald. “This is part of the reason I wanted to be on the selectboard, this kind of stuff right here. This is awesome.”
Nappi said a couple days before the meeting he was driving past the Ice House and noticed a father and son trying to get a kayak up the hill. Nappi said he turned in to talk to them and they were nervous, wondering if he was going to tell them to leave because not many people know that property.
Nappi said he let them know about the committee and what they were hoping to do.
“He slapped his son on the back and he said, 'I told you we'd have a pier here maybe someday,'” he said.
