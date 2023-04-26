It’s spring, which means that Green Up Day is just around the corner. On Saturday, May 6, Vermonters will unite to pick up litter and continue the state’s 53 year-old tradition.
Green Up Day in Milton
Milton residents can help keep their town clean by picking up a free Green Up trash bag between 8 a.m.and 5 p.m. now through May 5 at the Milton Municipal Building lobby.
Volunteers should highlight which area of the town they will be cleaning up on the Green Up map, at which point they can grab their free Green Up sticker.
On Green Up Day, residents can also join the Milton Conservation Commission from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 6, at the Bombardier Park East pavilion. The commission will offer free coffee, hot chocolate, donuts, trail brochures and extra Green Up bags, and residents will get a chance to learn about the beauty in the trails and natural areas of Milton.
When residents are finished cleaning up their areas, they’re being encouraged to leave any full Green Up bags by the side of the road for the Milton Highway Department to pick up on Monday morning.
History of Green Up Day
Back in 1969, Burlington Free Press reporter Robert Babcock approached Vermont’s governor at the time, Deane Davis, with an idea to help clean up Vermont’s roadways.
Gov. Davis placed Babcock on a state committee to plan the event, and on April 18, 1970, Vermont residents pitched in to help start the very first Green Up Day. The event was an incredible success with over 70,000 volunteers participating.
These days, Green Up Day is organized by a private nonprofit, but the event still remains a valuable tradition in much of Vermont and a symbol of the state’s commitment to preserving the environment.
