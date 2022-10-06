The Milton selectboard, along with the packed crowd at the board’s Monday meeting, all showed enthusiasm for building a recreation facility with one concern: finding a way to fund it.
The committee tasked with exploring options for a multi-purpose recreational facility in Milton presented their findings to the board on Monday, Oct. 3. The committee’s ultimate recommendation: the town explore the purchase of a 10-acre parcel for the facility.
Using suggestions from the Milton on the Move report and conversations with Recreation Director Jenna Tucker Eugair, the committee drew up a plan for a 84,900 square foot facility, which includes a gymnasium, an ice rink, an indoor turf area, a swimming pool, a performance stage, pickleball courts, kitchen space and more.
The total estimated cost of building such a facility is around $16,376,160. The total estimated yearly cost of utilities for the facility is $256,000. And the total yearly cost of staffing (26 full time employees and 31 part time) is $2,591,000.
When the committee was created, in May as part of a stipulation in the settlement agreement between the town and the Brault family, it was given a number of different research points to answer and a short turnaround time for its report (60 days). But at Monday’s meeting, the immense amount of work done by the committee was evident, the board said.
The committee researched the rough price for building and maintaining a recreational facility and the amount of yearly revenue the town could generate from such a facility.
The committee looked at five different possible properties for the facility, four of which are already owned by the town and then the Brault property.
- The Brault Property - bordered by Willys Lane, Bombardier Road and Park Place
- Bombardier Property - bordered by Bombardier Road, Middle Road and Tennis Court
- Municipal Complex “Shrub Line” - along Park place
- Municipal Complex “Back 40” - near the Milton Disc Golf Course
- Tracey Estates (which the committee eliminated off the list almost immediately)
The committee looked at each of the properties and estimated the specific cost to build and connect utilities to it. Committee chair Rod Moore emphasized that the estimations presented by the committee were either agreed upon by the committee or given to them by town staff.
It is important to note that the cost of building the facility changes depending on which property it's built on when taking into account things like parking and water and sewer.
Out of the properties the town already owns, the cheapest option would be the Bombardier Property at just under $17 million. The least favorable option the committee decided was the “Back 40” which would cost the town $17,579,952 and would displace two large soccer fields and several smaller ones.
For the Brault property, the build would not only have to include all the construction costs of the other properties but also include a negotiated price with the landowner for the acquisition of the property. At the selectboard meeting, Turner said the listing right now sits at $4.3 million for all 38-acres that would fit the facility.
In addition to the price of building, the committee also looked at the revenue that could be generated from such a facility. Moore said when taking into consideration room rentals, ice rink rentals, ad space, pickleball, pool use and other possible sources, the town could be generating $876,200 a year in revenue.
Moore also said the cost could be reduced in a number of ways such as seeking out grant funding and fundraising as well as energy efficiency of the facility and building in phases.
The committee also looked into the tax implications of the facility for Milton residents (around $0.17 per $100 of assessed value).
For a resident who owns a $250,000 property, the facility would add around another $450 a year to their tax bill. For a $350,000 property, that number is around $620. And for $450,000, it’s around $800.
Following Moore’s presentation, the discussion with the board and the community showed an enthusiasm at taking a big step in the possibility of a recreational facility while showing concern about the cost.
The work done by the committee showed a glimmer at the possibility of a recreational facility in Milton, an initiative that has been a topic of conversation for at least two decades at this point.
Selectboard chair Darren Adams said the committee did the right thing in being realistic with the pricing. He said that it's even possible the committee overestimated the cost of staffing and underestimated the possible revenue.
Selectboard member Chris Taylor said everyone knew these numbers were going to be expensive, but was impressed with the amount of work the committee was able to accomplish in such a short amount of time.
“We all knew it was going to be big, but it's a great report,” he said.
Selectboard member Brenda Steady said the project was a wonderful idea but worried about the burden on the Milton taxpayer.
“My concern would be the timing, because we just asked the taxpayer for millions of dollars for the town garage,” she said. “So my concern would be coming at them again, with another high cost project.”
Milton Town Manager Don Turner said the barrier to the building of the facility is the funding.
“If we're going to take on an initiative as large as this, we have to find a way to pay for it and that means grants and alternative sources because 17 cents on the tax rate, I think anybody in this room knows that's probably not real,” Turner said. “But it would transform our community into something we could all be proud of and what do we want more than that?”
Dianne Barrows, a member of this committee as well as the Milton on the Move committee, said there is an application for the use of some American Rescue Plan Act money for the purchase of the Brault property.
Barrows also said that several supporters of the build couldn’t be in attendance but submitted letters in support, which was shared with the board.
Lori Donna, chair of the Milton on the Move recreation and community center task force, said there are people realizing this could actually be a possibility within the next few years.
The next step, as spoken about by Turner, Adams and Donna, would be a feasibility study, which is a part of the Milton on the Move’s ARPA application, in order to firm up the numbers a bit more.
“One of the most important things that needs to be done no matter what is a feasibility study,” Adams said. “And just me talking out loud, I think that would be a good use of ARPA funding because feasibility studies are expensive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.