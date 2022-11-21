Susan Lembcke and Bill Perreault, co-owners of the Coventry Club and Resort on Abbey Lane in Milton, packed up their stuff and headed to North Carolina this past weekend, marking the permanent closing of Vermont’s only nudist campground.
In 1999, the two took over the campground to promote the nudist lifestyle, Perrault said while taking a quick lunch break before launching back into packing.
But the history of the campground actually begins over 40 years prior when it opened as a nudist campground in 1956. Perrault has mixed feelings about the campground closing.
Perrault said it's a lot of work to run the campground, and he and Lembcke are moving on due to their age.
"[We're] glad to be done with it, but I hate to see it all go away because our intent when we opened it was to promote nudism, to keep it going,” he said.
This past July they listed the property, hoping to find a buyer who would continue to run the business as a nudist campground, but couldn’t find anyone, reads a letter from Perrault and Lembcke on their website.
“Although we were unable to attract such a buyer, we did obtain an offer from a buyer wishing to enjoy the property for their personal use,” the letter reads. “Recently, we entered into a contract for the sale of the property, and expect to close later this month. It’s sad for us to see the club close, but we are grateful for the many friends that we have made over the years.”
Perrault said the buyer is going to make the resort a family compound.
Members will have until June 30, 2023 to clear off their seasonal lots.
“Thanks again for allowing us the opportunity to share the beauty of Coventry Club & Resort with you for the past several years,” the letter closes. “We hope you all hold fond memories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.