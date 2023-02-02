VERMONT — With wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, Vermonters are urged to prepare for dangerous and potentially fatal temperatures.
The Vermont State Police will conduct “freeze patrols” on the state’s two interstate highways during the overnight hours, when troopers typically are off duty. The purpose is to look for and assist stranded motorists.
To avoid freezing pipes, make sure your cellar windows are shut and water pipes are not exposed to avoid freezing pipes.
Limit outdoor activities during the coldest hours. Consider your pets and limit their time outdoors.
Ensure you have sufficient heating “fuel” (including wood). If you lose heat, use only safe alternate heating sources like a fireplace, wood stove or space heater. Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and ensure heat sources are venting properly.
If you lose your heat, seal off unused rooms by stuffing towels in the cracks under the doors. At night, cover windows with extra blankets or sheets.
Be a good neighbor. Check with older Vermonters or others who may need assistance to ensure they have heat and are safe.
Dress in several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing, rather than a single layer of heavy clothing. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Wear a hat, mittens, and sturdy waterproof boots, protecting your extremities. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.
Keep blankets in your vehicle in the event you are stranded by a breakdown or minor accident and must wait for help. Ensure your vehicle has sufficient fuel and other fluids, good tire pressure and the battery is in good condition.
Excessive exposure can lead to frostbite, which is damaging to body tissue that is frozen. Frostbite causes a loss of feeling and a pale appearance in extremities, such as fingers, toes, ear lobes or the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, seek medical help immediately. Slowly warm the affected areas as you await medical assistance.
Hypothermia can occur in extreme cases. The warning signs are uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. If the person’s temperature drops below 95 degrees, seek immediate medical care. If medical assistance is not available, slowly warm up the person, body core first, wrapping them in a blanket or using your own body heat. Do not warm the extremities first, for this drives the cold blood towards the heart and can lead to heart failure. Do not give the person alcohol, coffee, tea or any hot food or beverage. Warm liquids are best.
For weather, road, or emergency updates sent directly to your email or cell phone sign up for Vermont Alert at http://www.vtalert.gov. Forecast information: www.weather.gov/btv or www.weather.gov/aly.
