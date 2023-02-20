FAIRFAX — Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a Milton man who was found Thursday near the site of a vehicle crash in a remote area of Fairfax.
The victim, Brian Lamb, 38, of Milton, was reported missing Sunday, Feb. 12 to the Milton Police Department. Investigators learned that Lamb was last seen that morning and had been driving a 2022 silver Dodge Charger.
A Fairfax woman responded to the missing persons alert after finding a 2022 silver Dodge Charger in a stream beyond the western end of McNall Road. She called Milton Police, who responded to the scene.
At about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, MPD contacted the Vermont State Police, which provides primary law-enforcement coverage to Fairfax, and troopers responded to conduct the death investigation.
According to police, it appears that Lamb had been driving slowly when his vehicle went over the embankment and overturned into a nearby stream. Lamb likely survived the crash, but he fell into the water, where he died.
VSP reports that his death does not appear to be suspicious.
Lamb’s body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Investigating agencies include the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Milton Police Department acted as the primary agency in the missing person’s case.
Other organizations involved include the Essex Police Department, the Fairfax Fire Department, an assistant state medical examiner, Cota’s Towing Service and Minor Funeral Home.
