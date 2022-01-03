Vermont Congressmen honor Milton’s Kayden Burke for nominations to multiple military service academies
A Milton student was among ten young Vermonters nominated to the United States Service Academies, Class of 2026.The group was honored Dec. 29 by Vermont Congressmen.
Kayden Burke of Milton received nominations to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy and Merchant Marine Academy from Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.).
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was also in attendance at the virtual, live-streamed celebration.
The event started with the three congressmen giving remarks on the importance of public service during hard times.
“It’s a humbling experience for us to receive applications from young people and know they have already decided to dedicate themselves to a life of public service,” Rep. Welch said.
Each nominated student was then presented on a slide while one of the congressmen, depending on who nominated them, discussed their achievements.
The students were selected by the congressmen through a competitive vetting process. The academies will make the final selection and offer of enrollment.
Sen. Leahy expressed regret that the event could not be held in-person. It is typically held in the Vermont State House, in the Cedar Creek room, which is the state's official civil war memorial.
“It’s disappointing the pandemic prevents us from doing this,” Leahy said. “I hope the nominees get to see the room in the statehouse where we usually have this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.