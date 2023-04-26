The driver of a vehicle is dead after a single-motor-vehicle crash last night on Bear Trap Road in Milton.
At approximately 10:36 p.m. April 25, Milton Police Department responded to a report of a crash on Bear Trap Road near the intersection of Sampsonville Road.
Upon arriving, officers found the sole occupant/operator pinned underneath the vehicle. The adult male was determined to be deceased upon arrival with serious injuries.
The operator was identified as Joseph Small age 54 of Milton, Vermont.
This crash is currently under investigation, however speed appears to be a factor, according to Cpl. Chris Greiner. The operator did not appear to be using the vehicle’s safety belt at the time of the crash.
The Milton Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, Milton Fire Department and Milton Rescue Squad.
Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 802-893-2424.
*Article was updated at 10:45 a.m. on April 27 to include the name of the vehicle operator*
