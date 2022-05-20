Weather Alert

...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message... ...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities... * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the upper 80s to low 90s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures, which are currently only in the mid 50s across Lake Champlain and in the upper 50s in the region's smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket! * Strong winds are also expected this morning with gusts up to 25 mph from the southwest. If boating on large bodies of water, these strong winds can increase the likelihood of overturning your boat,canoe or kayak due to increased wave heights.