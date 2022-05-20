MILTON — Starting at 8:30 a.m. today, Vermont Agency of Transportation crews will be paving U.S. Route 7 in Milton between Main Street and Lake Road.
This project will include lane closures and flagging. Delays are expected in the area. The project should be completed by the end of the day on Monday, May 23.
