The Milton Public Library board of trustees has announced there will be two positions on the ballot for this upcoming Town Meeting Day vote.
This year, the terms of two board members are ending, meaning residents will have a say in who fills those positions during the March election.
Board Chair Lisa Barron, who announced she is not seeking re-election, said her 3-year term and current board secretary Ela Dupont’s 2-year term are ending.
The library board of trustees oversees the operations of the library, is in charge of hiring the director and writes the library’s strategic plan, Barron said.
In addition, the board takes up various initiatives to improve the library for patrons and librarians, such as the recent addition of laptops and stand up desks, Barron said.
Barron, who has spent the past six years on the board, said you really get an understanding of how important the library is to the community. She said the library is a linchpin for community engagement.
Barron is in awe of how much support the library gets from the community and how many positive impacts the library stretches outward.
Those interested in running for the positions would have to go through the Milton Town Clerk to get on the ballot for Town Meeting Day.
