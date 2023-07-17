Re-blazing has been completed on all of the multipurpose trails at Bombardier Park West, replacing over 200 plastic trail markers with painted blazes.
The Bombardier Park Trails Map has also been updated and is now available to the public.
The project was completed by the Milton Recreation Department and volunteers.
“A huge thank you goes out to volunteers Bonnie Pease and Brian Pease for their hard work and assistance with this project,” Town Manager Don Turner said.
Residents and visitors should be aware that some trail blaze colors have changed, to improve overall wayfinding.
Improvements in Bombardier Park, located at 20 Park Place, are ongoing. Projects such as expanded Mountain Bike Trails, enhanced signage, a finalized map and more will be completed in the park as the summer progresses.
“We are open to feedback and are always looking for volunteers,” recreation department assistant director Ben Nappi said.
For those interested in volunteering to assist with projects at Bombardier Park, residents can email recreation@miltonvt.gov for more information.
