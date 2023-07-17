Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight EDT Tuesday night. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke for all of Vermont through midnight tonight. The 24 hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to occur within the Code Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. However, note that pollutant levels may occur in the code red or "unhealthy" range for all individuals on an hourly basis. Who needs to be concerned? Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and outdoor workers. What should you do? Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. It's okay to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less intense activities. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy. If you have heart disease, symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your healthcare provider. For additional information, please visit the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources website at https://dec.vermont.gov/air- quality/local-air-quality-forecasts