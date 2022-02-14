Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Northern New York and Vermont * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The combination of snow melt and moderate to heavy rainfall will cause sharp rises on many streams and rivers. A few river gages may approach minor flood stage by Friday. In addition, these expected rises will produce some ice break up, increasing the risk of localized ice jam related flooding on Thursday Night into Friday. Some rivers we are watching closely include, the Ausable, Saranac, Salmon, Lamoille, Winooski, Mad, and Otter Creek. Precipitation forecasts have increased across the region, with portions of northern New York approaching 2 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 2 and a half inches. This may also result in flooding outside mainstem rivers across portions of northern New York. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Grand Isle, Western Franklin and Western Chittenden Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sustained winds near 45 mph has been observed at Colchester Reef. The potential for highest wind gusts across Western Franklin and Western Chittenden Counties will be near the shoreline of Lake Champlain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected to transition to a wintry mix, and then to snow across northern New York and portions of northern Vermont. The highest snow and ice accumulations are expected along the northern Adirondacks along Route 11 and in the northern Champlain Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&