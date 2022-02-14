The FY23 town budget to be voted on at this year’s Milton 2022 Town Meeting Day vote proposes a $9,287,539 in total revenue, of which $7,247,019 will be raised through property taxes: an increase of $599,044 (6.9%) from FY22.
A great majority of the increase is going to paving, in lieu of the voter approved separate paving article at the last town meeting, according to town officials. The increase of $400,000 in paving accounts for 6.8% of the 6.9% total increase.
In addition, because the $400,000 was approved by voters last year, it was included in last year’s tax rate.
With the town’s reappraisal process ending in the spring, town officials expect an increase in the town’s grand list, which they believe will offset the remaining $199,000 in the proposed budget increase.
This means the town expects no increase in the property tax rate for FY23.
Money for paving
Department of Public Works Director David Allerton said that in the last year, with the cost of materials rising, where it used to cost $100,000 to pave one mile of road, it now costs $150,000.
The town is asking for $750,000 to be used for paving in the FY23 budget to keep Milton’s over 100 miles of road maintained, Allerton said in a Jan. 31 budget presentation.
“If you think about it, $750,000 will only pave about five miles of road today,” he said. “With Milton’s over 100 miles of road, this means that each road could get paved every 20 years. Roads don’t last this long in Vermont weather so we need to continue to invest in our roads today.”
Last year’s surplus and this year's ARPA dollars
The town ended FY21 with a surplus of about $750,00 which was retained as a balance in the general fund. The town also received just over $500,000 in American Rescue Pan dollars, of which a portion will go to revenue replacement and be used for the provision of government services.
This money will be used for one-time expenditures in FY23 and put in the capital plan for future years, said former Milton Finance Director Jessica Morris.
Adding a position in Police and Rescue
The budget also proposes adding a Lieutenant position in the Police Department and a Chief position in the Rescue Department.
The police position will not result in an increase in the number of sworn officers, but will be second in command at the Police Department.
The Rescue position comes as the department has faced incredible difficulty attracting and training volunteers for the past eighteen months, according to a memo from the town.
“This has resulted in a transition to hiring additional full time emergency medical technicians (EMT),” the memo reads. “We currently have four fulltime EMTs and this budget will authorize a fifth position. This will be a Chief position intended to lead this growing department as the demand for emergency medical services continue to exceed our capacity.”
