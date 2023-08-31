After years of seeking additional funds for an Americans with Disabilities Act project on Milton Town Forest trails, the Town is finally moving forward with phase two.
This means the MTF parking lot will be closed to the public starting Sept. 18 for about 6-8 weeks while construction on the second phase of the project is completed.
The town forest ADA trails project has been an ongoing project for the Town of Milton and Conservation Commission for nearly a decade now, beginning in 2015. This project has been broken up into three phases, all with different goals to make the forest trails more accessible to residents and visitors of all ages with disabilities.
Phase one
Phase one of the town forest ADA project included improvements to a 1,000 square-foot space in the parking lot and entrance to the forest. Improvements included widening the pathway, leveling the path, adding a compact stone surface and ADA-compliant handrails, creating an accessible parking space and constructing a turning pad for wheelchairs before the bridge.
Phase one was completed in October 2018. The upgrades to the trail made it the first ADA compliant pathway in Milton.
“The conservation commission has been really passionate about this particular project,” Milton planning and development review director Cymone Bedford said. “And it's been challenging to get all of the funding and permits together to make it happen. It's taken a long time to get to where we are now, so I'm really proud of them for sticking with it for so long.”
Why did it take so long for the Town to get to phase two? Wetlands.
“The conservation commission ran into some real challenges with a wetlands permit that ate up a significant portion of the budget and only allowed us to do a segment of the work,” Bedford said. “And it has been, I think, half a decade now until we were able to continue forward.”
Phase two
Phase two will go beyond the first 1,000 square feet from phase one, adding an additional 1,350 square-footage of improvements. The improvements to phase two will be almost exact to those made in phase one, Bedford said. This includes the widening of the trail pathways, adding a compact surface and installing culverts to prevent pooling.
$30,000 for funding for the project was obtained from grants that Bedford helped the commission apply for.
“We're also so lucky that the selectboard really saw the dedication and value for this project. They offered $45,000 from ARPA funding, even going over the required match for the grant program, so that is how we're funding phase two,” Bedford said.
To make the improvements to the town forest trails, the Town will be shutting down the MTF main parking lot, located at 599 Milton-Westford Road, for 6-8 weeks starting Sept. 18.
Phase three
After the completion of phase two, Bedford said she is hoping the project can immediately transition into phase three without a repeat of years passing by between phases.
“The ultimate place is phase three, which will be ending at our viewing platform; it's not going to be too far from the marsh area,” Bedford said. “It's meant to be a viewing place for people to sit, relax, observe nature, the scenery and learn about the animals that are there.”
With Milton having one of the largest populations of people with disabilities in Vermont, the town has made it a goal to be more accommodating to their residents through projects like this.
“ADA access on these trails is going to be paramount. There aren't a lot of ADA access trails in this state, and there are all these recreation benefits that come with that, especially for a segment of the population that isn't typically served,” Bedford said. “So we are addressing that need for those members in our community.”
Bedford also noted that by being one of the only locations in Vermont with an ADA access trail, Milton may see more visitors making a trip to its town specifically for that.
“That means more business for our local business owners, and it’ll give our town more attraction to those who don’t live here,” she said. “I am always thinking ‘how can we get more people to come to Milton?’ and I think this project is one way to get people here.”
The conservation commission is always looking for new members and volunteers to join them in this project and to help manage, preserve and advocate for the Town of Milton natural areas.
The MCC meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the Community Room in the municipal building, located at 43 Bombardier Road.
The group frequently coordinates programs to support conservation education, natural resource interpretation and outdoor recreation. The MCC also advises the Town Selectboard and Planning Commission on Town legislation.
Some member spots on the MCC remain vacant; prospective members are encouraged to attend a meeting and apply by filling out an application form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.