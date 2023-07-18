The Town of Milton is currently looking to fill multiple positions across four of its departments.
Milton is seeking applicants for full-time positions that are year round, but also some part-time and volunteer opportunities.
Full position descriptions, applications, information about benefits and more can be found on the Town of Milton website.
Town of Milton’s human resources and operations director John Bartlett said positions have opened up recently due to life circumstances changing. Now, he is working to get the positions filled immediately.
“One of the challenges or issues that we face is something many employers have, especially since COVID. There's just not as many people applying for any given position,” Bartlett said.
Bartlett just celebrated his sixth work anniversary on Monday, and said he has enjoyed working for the town.
“Each department is geared to make sure people are using the knowledge they have, and are also gaining more knowledge through their training and experience,” Bartlett said. “And I think we've been pretty successful at that.”
There are over a dozen employees with the town who have worked in their respective departments for over 20 years. Bartlett said he thinks there’s about two dozen more who have been in their positions for 10 years or slightly less.
“I think we're really fortunate. We've been fortunate in keeping people and I think part of that is the work atmosphere as well as the benefits that are offered,” Bartlett said.
To apply for a position with the town, interested individuals have to complete an Employment Application. Alternatively, the application can be emailed to Bartlett in a PDF format, along with a cover letter at jbartlett@miltonvt.gov.
The town is also looking to fill volunteer positions with the rescue and fire departments. Individuals interested in a volunteer position can visit the Form Center and submit the appropriate volunteer application.
