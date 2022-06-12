Happy Pride! It’s wonderful to celebrate our caring and diverse community and to welcome the summer with that understanding in our hearts. June always brings to mind the best that Vermont and our community have to offer: verdant green fields, long days, fireworks, barbecues and summer vacation. While our team is looking forward to enjoying all of the above, we’ve also got plenty of projects to complete around town.
It’s Busy Season for the Town Clerk and Treasurer’s Office
Last month brought the deadline for property taxes on May 15. This deadline is akin to the Super Bowl for our Town Clerk’s and Treasurer’s Office. It’s a whirlwind of a day with lots of community members visiting the counter to pay their taxes and take care of other needs, including car and dog registrations, researching land records, and having documents notarized. I am happy to say we closed out the month with about 97% of the billed taxes collected – which is on track with totals from recent years. Water bills were also due last month, and we were thrilled to see a sharp decline in the number of delinquent payments. After mailing about 200 late payment reminder notices, less than 10 accounts were turned off.
The Town’s Reappraisal Is Complete
We have officially completed our town reappraisal and mailed out the booklet of new values to residents. Thanks again to our community for supporting this process as it truly takes a village. With the new valuations out, the appraisal office is currently hearing grievances. We are prepared to help answer questions for those disputing the new value of their property. Learn more at https://miltonvt.gov/Reappraisal
The Library’s Summer Programming Is Underway
The library is now open six days per week with plenty of child, teen and adult programs in store for the summer. Our first Story Walk of the season launched on May 14. This program invites locals to go for a walk in the woods of Bombardier Park West and read a selected book to their child along the way. The story changes every two weeks, so we hope young readers will return throughout the season to enjoy all the fascinating tales to come. Follow the Milton Library's webpage for updates.
Our Parks and Facilities Are Abuzz with Activity
Fieldhouse water has been restored, and with it the park bathrooms are now open to the public daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Our fields are looking good with mowing in effect and lines painted. A big thank you is in order for our hardworking mountain bike volunteers. They have resumed their efforts to complete a new mountain bike/multi-use trail, and we are eager to see it completed. We’re also grateful for the Champlain Valley Horseshoe Club’s efforts repainting and cleaning out the horseshoe building in Bombardier Park East.
Get Ready To Celebrate Summer with Recreation Events and Programming
With longer nights and warmer weather finally here, we can’t wait to kick off our Music in the Park series. And of course, we’ve got our sights set on our Independence Day fireworks and celebration. A full list of programming can be found in our recently released Spring & Summer Guide. We hope you will pick up a copy from our office, or peruse the offerings online, and join us for some great educational and recreational events soon.
Join Us June 18th for the Health and Safety Fair and Bike Rodeo
The Rescue Crew will be holding their annual Health and Safety Fair in conjunction with the Police Department’s Bike Rodeo on Saturday, June 18, from 10am-2pm. It will be located in the parking lot between the Municipal Offices and the Fire Department. It should be a great event with plenty of fun and informative activities.
Summer Paving Efforts Are in the Works around Town
The highway department recently completed the paving of Racine, Legion and Forbes Roads, and they are getting ready to start the next round of paving around town. Meanwhile, our team has been busy filling potholes, grading our dirt roads, conducting roadside mowing, among other duties.
It’s Been a Good Year for Project Grants in Public Works
We recently received a Better Roads Grant in the amount of $20,000 (with a $5,000 local match) for work on the southern end of Eagle Mountain Harbor Road. Other grants awarded to the town this year include: $300,000 TAP Grant for a new salt shed, $175,000 for paving on Westford Road, a $22,900 Grants-in-Aid award for various stormwater projects around town, a $25,000 Clean Water Design and Implementation Block Grant and a $3,200 Municipal Roads Grants-in-Aid Equipment Grant. This totals $546,100 in grant money for Milton.
Public Hearing on June 20: Proposed Use of ARPA Funds
It’s been an active time in my office, as well, with a flurry of summer projects and events to plan. We recently formed two new citizen committees centered on the use of Town properties. We are also preparing for the Selectboard’s public hearing on June 20 at 6 p.m. to receive public comment on the proposed use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the Town of Milton. You can find more information on the Town’s website calendar listing.
I am looking forward to Music in the Park, the Independence Day celebration and other events this summer where we will have the opportunity to celebrate our town together. As always, I look forward to seeing you in our offices or around town soon.
Don Turner, Jr.
Milton Town Manager
