The expected start of Milton’s Hourglass Project has left town officials and the selectboard “disappointed.”
“Don’t get too excited,” said Town Manager Don Turner at the selectboard meeting yesterday.
During Turner’s update to the board, he shared correspondence between himself and VTrans Project Manager Ken Robie.
The Hourglass Project is a planned renovation of the Route 7, Middle Road and Railroad Street intersection which includes plans for a town green.
In March of this year, the selectboard unanimously approved revised plans for the project following a dispute between the town and the Papaseraphim family who own the property that the previous plan’s southern leg cut through.
But the project’s history goes back even further, being a longtime priority for the town with the prospect of a more developed downtown area. In 2020, the town was hopeful to begin construction in 2021.
Two years later, the town is waiting for the revised plans to be written and reviewed. At a selectboard meeting in March the board was hopeful for a 2023 construction start.
Robie said then that 2024 would be a safer bet, which has rung true.
VTrans expects the new plan to be completed and ready to be reviewed by September 16.
“Assuming all goes smoothly in the remaining steps, we will be in good position to advertise in the fall/winter of ‘23 for construction in ‘24,” Turner read Robie’s email.
Turner said this was “disappointing” news.
A particular point of worry for the selectboard is the ticking clock on the town’s TIF dollars, which have incrementally been set aside for the past around three decades for use on the public infrastructure for the project once it's completed.
TIF is a tool used by municipalities to retain school and town tax dollars for projects that will stimulate growth. The idea being that the town will make up the debt with the increased property tax value created by this growth.
The town has until 2028 to spend the saved funds, Turner said.
The allocation of TIF dollars for the Hourglass Project goes back at least as far as 2012, when voters approved $800,000 in TIF funds to be set aside for it. In 2017 voters approved the allocation of $2 million in TIF funds for the hourglass project.
Selectboard chair Darren Adams said he would like a letter certifying that there will be no impact on the town’s TIF dollars.
“I don't buy for a second that there's anybody concerned in Montpellier that we're not going to be able to use funds that we've been saving for what will be 30 years to achieve,” Adams said.
