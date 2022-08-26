Each year, Milton resident Kevin Mullen takes a 12-hour trip to Ohio with his mother.
Awaiting him are around 2,000 fellow twins in Twinsburg, Ohio, gathering to be together and celebrate their twinship.
Mullen spends his year waiting for registration for the event to open up and when it does, he’s usually one of the first people to get signed up.
This year’s Twins Days Festival, which was held from Aug. 5-7, was particularly special as Mullen wasn’t the only twin from Milton in attendance. Alicia and Josh Muir, who attended Milton High School with Mullen, were also there.
Mullen has been going to the festival since 2006. On top of being a frequenter of the Twins Days Festival, Mullen is also a very active and passionate member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Mullen often takes walks along the river behind his house in Milton. He pointed out his grandparents' house next door and explained his family's deep roots in Vermont as they were one of the state’s first families, he said.
Mullen’s twin was a still born, meaning Mullen did not grow up with a twin at his side. But regardless, he said he will always be a twin.
Mullen remembers going to his first twin festival in Ohio and knowing no one.
“I, as a twin, was just staring at everyone,” he said. “Then everyone, all my friends introduced me to everyone else. So by the end of my first festival I had a lot of twin friends.”
A big part of going to the event for Mullen is the community of twin friends he stays in touch with, buying Christmas presents for their kids, attending weddings, sending regular emails and talking on the phone.
And as a part of SAR, Mullen has an incredible interest and pride in his family's history. He said looking back, you can see the twin gene running through his family, too many to name.
Mullen said there are moments when he wishes his twin was by his side, like when he traveled to Europe in high school.
Connecting with his twin friends is extremely fulfilling; they are so welcoming and never judgmental about his twinship.
A lot of twins learn late in life about their twin who died early, but Mullen said he’s always known.
“I lost my brother the night we were born” he said. “It has never been a secret in my family. The sad thing is that, I have of course a lot of twin friends who support me, but there are twinless twins who would never go (to the festival) and they would feel jealous and envious of everyone. I have never felt that way.”
Mullen said early on he found community amongst the other twins in Milton and now at the festival every year he is at his absolute happiest.
Mullen said he goes to the festival to honor his twinship and he hopes other twins in Vermont will join him in the future.
