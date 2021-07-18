Showing off the ribbons they won in the Junior Division (11-13 year-olds) at the state 4-H horse quiz bowl, July 7 in New Haven were: Front row (left to right): Jillian Murdough, Essex Junction (first); Annabel Carson, South Londonderry (second); Addie Ploof, Westford (third); Logan Claypool, Milton (fourth); Piper Thompson, Hinesburg (fifth). Back row: Seanna Erickson, Florence (sixth); Rose Ouimet, Castleton (seventh); Emma Cater, Colchester (eighth); Samantha Provost, Milton (ninth); Charlotte Thompson, Castleton (tenth).
Earning ribbons in the Junior Division (ages 11-13) at the annual 4-H state horse judging contest, July 8, in New Haven were (left to right): Addie Ploof, Westford; Emma Cater, Colchester; Emma Sibley, Milton; Jillian Murdough, Essex Junction; Logan Claypool, Milton; Annabel Carson, South Londonderry; Kelsey Paradee, Swanton; and Karson Cook, Georgia. Missing from photo: Seanna Erickson, Florence, and Madison Markwell, Greenfield, Massachusetts.
More photos from the state 4-H competitions, July 7-9
The Whispering Pines 4-H Club won the 4-H Club award at the Vermont 4-H Horse Show for having the highest combined scores in various events. Milton's Emma Sibley is in the front row, left.
