Showing off the ribbons they won in the Junior Division (11-13 year-olds) at the state 4-H horse quiz bowl, July 7 in New Haven were: Front row (left to right): Jillian Murdough, Essex Junction (first); Annabel Carson, South Londonderry (second); Addie Ploof, Westford (third); Logan Claypool, Milton (fourth); Piper Thompson, Hinesburg (fifth). Back row: Seanna Erickson, Florence (sixth); Rose Ouimet, Castleton (seventh); Emma Cater, Colchester (eighth); Samantha Provost, Milton (ninth); Charlotte Thompson, Castleton (tenth).