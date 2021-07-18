4-H 2021

Showing off the ribbons they won in the Junior Division (11-13 year-olds) at the state 4-H horse quiz bowl, July 7 in New Haven were: Front row (left to right): Jillian Murdough, Essex Junction (first); Annabel Carson, South Londonderry (second); Addie Ploof, Westford (third); Logan Claypool, Milton (fourth); Piper Thompson, Hinesburg (fifth). Back row: Seanna Erickson, Florence (sixth); Rose Ouimet, Castleton (seventh); Emma Cater, Colchester (eighth); Samantha Provost, Milton (ninth); Charlotte Thompson, Castleton (tenth). 

 Amanda Turgeon

NEW HAVEN — Horse-savvy 4-H'ers had a chance to demonstrate their knowledge of all things equine last week at the Addison County Fair and Field Days.

The events, held July 7-9, were sponsored by University of Vermont Extension 4-H and were open to all interested Vermont 4-H club members.

Several Milton participants rode away with championships and other special awards in their age groups. Congratulations!

Logan Claypool

Fourth Place - Horse Quiz Bowl, junior division

Reserve - Beginner Gymkhana competition

Champion - Beginner 4-H

Fourth Place - Horse Judging Contest, junior division

Samantha Provost

Ninth Place - Horse Quiz Bowl, junior division

Emma Sibley

Champion - Advanced Beginner English

Reserve - Advanced Beginner 4-H

Seventh Place - Horse Judging Contest, junior division

More photos from the state 4-H competitions, July 7-9

1 of 3

Written By

Staff Writer

Bridget Higdon is a Staff Writer. She was previously the editor-in-chief of The Vermont Cynic, UVM's independent newspaper. She’s been published in Seven Days, Editor & Publisher and Vermont Vacation Guide. She likes to cook and explore Vermont by bike.

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you