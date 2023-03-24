Work at the Milton Grange Hall continues, as the town moves to make improvements to the community space. Assistance from community members is encouraged, whether it is providing feedback to the town at board meetings or attending clean up events.
The Milton Grange Hall is open to the community to rent. It has been recognized by the town as a great location for private parties and events; such as birthday parties, anniversary celebrations, dance recitals, business meetings, flea markets and more.
The Grange has two floors totaling approximately 4,500 square feet of usable space. This includes a coat room, bathrooms and a stage. It comes fully-equipped with padded banquet chairs and folding tables.
This weekend, Town Manager Don Turner is organizing a clean up event. Community members are invited to join and help clean up the space.
The clean up will include the patching up of walls, removing the remnants of the chimney, removing plexiglass and digging out a small space.
The event will take place on Saturday April 25 at the Grange, located at 135 River Street. Clean up will start at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.