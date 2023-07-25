Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Vermont * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Half an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall will result from morning rain showers which will be heavy at times on Thursday. Afternoon thunderstorms will add additional rainfall to already saturated soils, leading to possible flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&