When disaster strikes, community support is key. Neighbors and friends in the Milton community helped Huddy’s bagel shop reopen in just a few short days after the catastrophic flooding that occurred in Vermont.
Located at 40 River Street, Huddy’s was one of the first locations in Milton to flood earlier this month when the Lamoille River rose due to historic rainfall.
“The state sent out a guideline before we even flooded, " co-owner Stacey Rousseau said. “I got an email that said how to reopen in the instance of a natural disaster like flooding. I was immediately like ‘I don't need to look at this because we're not gonna flood.’”
Unfortunately, the popular spot for breakfast and lunch did flood. On July 11, Rousseau and co-owner Dan Rexford announced on Huddy’s Facebook page that they were closing due to the rising water levels until further notice.
When community members saw the post, they immediately sprung into action.
“I have to say there are big chunks that I don't remember because I felt like it was so surreal, but one of our close friends and someone who works for us overheard the fire department tell us we needed to leave because there was a lot of water coming in,” Rousseau said. “She reached out to people and before I knew it, there were probably about 40 people out here saying ‘What do you need me to do?’”
Water rushed into the shop's basement, but fortunately the main floor was unaffected. The basement is where food was stored and as a result Huddy’s had to make the difficult decision to purge their inventory.
“I keep getting chills because I could just close my eyes and see all the trucks and trailers people brought to help us clear stuff out the night of the flood. They took all of our freezers out, and we have friends that stored the freezers and other big stuff in their garages. We saved everything that we could,” Rousseau said. “Of course we lost all of our food, because we weren’t going to sell anything that could’ve been affected by the flooding.”
Starting out as a dream, Huddy’s bagel shop had its grand opening on April 27, 2022 and instantly received widespread support from Milton residents.
Rousseau moved to town in 2006, and recalled the local coffee shop at the time closing soon after.
“It was such a bummer, and owning my own shop was always in the back of my mind,” Rousseau said. “So when Dan and I were talking one night he was just like ‘Why aren’t you doing it? Why don’t we just open one together?’ and it all just fell into place from there.”
Huddy’s serves breakfast sandwiches, lunch, Vermont artisan coffee and more. On Fridays and Saturdays, the shop is known for their wing specials.
“Owning Huddy’s really seems like a perfect fit for what’s in my heart,” Rousseau said. “The community has been so supportive, responsive and happy for us to be here.”
Walking into Huddy’s today, residents wouldn’t even be able to notice the building was affected by flooding. Rousseau and Rexford credit this to the efforts volunteers, family and friends made to save their shop.
“The state is saying we do not require an inspection, but we are asking that they come and just re-inspect us anyways. Our volunteers and employees washed everything in here, every dish, every countertop, every wall and floor…we washed everything,” Rousseau said.
After four days of being shut down due to the flooding and recovery efforts, Huddy’s was able to finally re-open its doors on July 15.
Now community members can enjoy coffee and bagels once again in Milton.
“This whole experience has been overwhelming in all the most amazing ways. Seeing people just be so happy that we're back open and coming in and just saying thank you has just been a wonderful feeling,” Rousseau said. “When you really get feedback on what you're doing, and that people are appreciative, it's a whole new perspective. It kind of renewed our faith in what we are doing here.”
Rousseau and Rexford are currently working on receiving support from the state to help with the financial burden the flooding caused. Right now, they are asking community members to continue to support them by coming into their business.
“We just put up a sign to help support our flood relief by buying one of our t-shirts and people have just been fantastic at doing that,” Rousseau said. “I just want to say, the community, our family and friends turned this whole experience into gratitude almost the instant that we knew we were going to flood. Rather than us being in sad, negative, upset mode through this whole thing, they all helped us see that we're going to be okay, and I believe we will be.”
