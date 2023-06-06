Starting Tuesday, June 13, the Milton Farmers Market is back in action, serving Milton residents and visitors alike.
The market began on a small scale in 2016 in the Hannafords Plaza, providing a central hub of local produce, fresh dairy, baked goods and so much more.
After a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the MFM reopened last year in Bombardier Park West with a vision to nurture partnerships with community organizations, and to grow an environment of engagement, food access, accessibility and community connection.
Partnering with the Music in the Park program in 2021, sponsored by the Milton Recreation Department, the market has developed itself to host over 20 vendors and present performances from local musicians.
MFM and Music in the Park attendees will be able to purchase items from local vendors and enjoy live music at the same time.
Development director for the Milton Community Youth Coalition, Tabatha Kittson said with new leadership and staff at MCYC, a lot of planning for the MFM was based on past successes and research.
“We have integrated our best practices and structured our market around food access for the community,” Kittson said. “We are now full members of the Northeast Organic Farmers Association of Vermont. We have more vendors and are now accepting SNAP/EBT benefits and crop cash.”
For the first time, crop cash coupons for SNAP/EBT and WIC customers are doubled. Shoppers at the MFM can use these coupons to purchase fresh vegetables, fruit, grains, dairy and other eligible items.
“It is a beautiful partnership to support families, and our amazing local farmers,” Kittson said.
As part of the market's goal to support local non-profit organizations, community partnerships and youth, it will be participating in this year's National Night Out.
The market will be collecting donations for the NNO event at each vendor stand and will be bringing awareness to food security.
“Most importantly, be on the lookout for ‘Poly the Pollinator’ a super friendly honey bee that will be hiding in the market every week,” Kittson said. “Shoppers young and old are encouraged to look for her.”
If you find Polly, don’t give it away. Go to the check-in booth at the MCYC table and you will be entered to win a prize drawing!
The MFM will go from 4-8 p.m. every Tuesday, until Aug. 22 at Bombardier Park West, located at 20 Park Place. It will not be open Tuesday, July 4.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor, or volunteering at the MFM, email Tabatha Kittson at tkittson@miltonyouth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.