In mid-May, the Milton Police Department seized $195,247 and 10,000 bags of heroin compounded with fentanyl as part of a larger investigation into the sale of drugs in Milton and the surrounding areas.
On May 18, MPD executed a search warrant at the residence of Stephen Bowles, 29, in Milton. There, Milton and Essex Police Department officers found the money and heroin as well as a large quantity of prescription pills. There was also a firearm.
"This is the largest case that we've done here in Milton Police Department history, based on weights and the amount of the currency," said MPD Chief Stephen Laroche in a June 16 interview.
Though the bust was part of a larger investigation, Laroche said that given the enormity of what was found, this is most likely a significant piece of the puzzle.
The investigation started on March 13, when Bowles was arrested for DUI-Drugs and Drug Possession.
During that incident, officers seized cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription medication and bags of heroin compounded with fentanyl that were packaged for sale.
Bowles was then charged in state court but further investigation over the next few months led to the search warrant.
Bowles is currently being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility. Because of how large the seizure was, the case is now adopted on the federal level as criminal charges.
