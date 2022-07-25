The Milton selectboard has approved a ten-year Forest Management Plan for the Milton Town Forest (MTF).
The document, prepared by Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper, provides a wide-ranging view of the threats that face the MTF as well as solutions and steps for the next 10 years.
At the selectboard meeting on July 18, Tapper, who assists private landowners and municipalities in responsibly stewarding their forests, said the plan is not meant to provide governance or recreation recommendations.
Instead, it is a roadmap for the management of MTF’s ecosystems using best practices. The document provides a detailed look at the forest’s history, diversity, invasive species, soils and much more.
Over the last five years, Tapper has provided similar plans for other forests in the county including the Hinesburg Town Forest and the Catamount Community Forest in Williston.
Whichever pieces of the MRF plan the Town of Milton decides to implement, Tapper can help execute, he said.
A brief history
The Milton Town Forest is facing some real challenges.
The 485-acre parcel on the edge of the Champlain Valley, after years of agricultural clearing and high-grade logging, lacks the biodiversity and complexity of older forests.
The plan states that it is likely even the steepest and rockiest areas of the MTF were cleared during the 1800s, making space for sheep pastures and taking the wood for fuel.
This practice continued until the wool markets crashed, and by the end of the 1960s, the former agricultural areas had reverted back to forest.
In addition, the MTF was subject to an unsupervised and poorly-done logging job between 1985 and 1986. The Town of Milton sold the right to cut all trees in the MTF larger than 10” in diameter to a logger for $50,000.
Former Chittenden County Forester Bill Hall and former Assistant Chittenden County Forester David Brynn called the logging a “clobber job” and an “unmitigated disaster,” according to the plan.
The incident left most of the western portion clearcut and other areas heavily cut. However, the event caused the town to designate the MTF an official municipal forest in 1991.
Invasive species and deer pose massive threats
The diversity of a forest is important because more diverse forests provide a wider range of habitat conditions for native organisms and are generally more adaptable and resilient. Tapper said biodiversity is in massive decline globally and the MTF is no exception.
One thing that is troubling for the MTF is its “very high” deer population, which is negatively affecting the health of the forest by suppressing its regeneration and diversity.
“While the recommendations in this FMP are intended to create high-quality habitat for white-tailed deer, in the MTF deer browse damage is extremely evident and troubling,” the plan reads.
In addition, non-native pests are having an adverse effect on the forest.
Earthworms, spongy moths and invasive plants pose a threat. The plan notes that earthworms, which are not a native species to Vermont, are a “massive” problem in the MTF as they degrade the soil, cause erosion and make it difficult for trees and plants to grow.
What is there to do about it?
The plan lays out a number of solutions to combat these challenges and keep MTF healthy, the first being removing invasive plants and lowering the deer population.
The smaller plants can be removed by hand by volunteers while the larger plants need to be treated with herbicide. The MTF should also be regularly monitored for new patches of invasive species, removing them on sight.
The plan also suggests encouraging deer hunting on the parcel, specifically antlerless deer to keep the white-tailed deer population down.
The rough schedule near the end of the plan lays out nine different actions to be taken over the course of the next ten years, their funding sources and urgency.
In addition, in the future Tapper may be planning public walkthroughs of the MTF where he’ll teach interested residents on the forest’s ecosystems.
Milton Conservation Commission Vice Chair William Pikul said the commission has already voted in support of this plan after going over it multiple times and having conversations with Tapper.
“If we don't do some of this stuff, the town forest could be failing,” he said. “There's issues with worms, there’s issues with deer, overgrowth and all that other good stuff, but Ethan has done an amazing job going through.”
Here is the full plan for residents to look over and here is a link to the easy to navigate storyboard for more information.
