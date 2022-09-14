LATHAM, NY — Stephen Bartlett from Milton recently received a promotion to the rank of sergeant in the New York Army National Guard.
Bartlett, who is assigned to the Company A, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, was promoted by Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York.
Members of the New York Army National Guard are promoted because of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. They are also recognized for their overall performance, attitude and development potential, according to a Sept. 12 press release.
These promotions recognize the best qualified Soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
