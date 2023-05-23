Spring has officially sprung in Milton, and summer is near. Seasonal plants have begun to bloom, and creatures are finally coming out of hiding, buzzing with new life.
Milton Conservation Commission clerk Laurie DiCesare and member Bonnie Pease walked the Milton Town Forest trails with the Independent on May 8, to discuss the spring-time blooming flora and fauna.
DiCesare has always had an affinity for biology and studied the subject at the University of Vermont. DiCesare said the demand for teachers was high at the time, so she graduated with a teaching degree in biology.
After teaching eighth-grade physical science in St. Albans, DiCesare returned to working in biology labs. She spent a year at a lab in northern Virginia learning sterile cell and tissue culture.
When DiCesare moved back to Vermont, she was motivated to get back into her passion for environmental biology. She was eager to get involved with a community conservation group.
“I lived in Colchester at the time with my family, and there was no conservation commission. So, with the help of an eco-savvy friend, we started one in my living room,” DiCesare said.
Having a lifelong interest in edible plants, DiCesare has an extensive knowledge of Vermont flora. She wrote a booklet entitled “A Guide to Colchester’s Parks and Natural Areas'' and sold 1,000 copies, mostly out of the trunk of her car. She has created numerous photo essays as well.
“My dad used to take the whole family out on walks. On Saturday or Sunday afternoons we'd go for a woods walk, where he taught us kids about edible plants,” DiCesare recalled. “So I got my start there.”
DiCesare and Peace are now longtime members of the Milton Conservation Commission.
The MCC manages and maintains trails in three natural areas – the MTF, Lamoille River Walk and Eagle Mountain Natural Area, which is co-managed with the Lake Champlain Land Trust. It also oversees the trails in Bombardier Park.
Visitors can explore trails with scenic viewpoints and elevations ranging from 840 to 1,200 feet in the MTF. It is located in the eastern portion of Milton, on 492 acres of land.
Pease and her husband own the accessible private land portion connecting to the MTF. It is not an official part of the MTF, but does show on the trail map.
Conserving their land with the Vermont Land Trust in the mid 1990s, the previous owners permitted public access to the land. Before they passed, it was sold to Pease and her husband, who have continued to allow public access to the trails and Milton Pond.
Public access to the trails and ponds can be found at the MTF parking lot and trailhead at 599 Westford Road, as well as the carriage barn trailhead.
“I want to remind people to be respectful of the plants and animals in town and on the trails. Do your part to protect them by avoiding trampling or picking the flowers and keep pets on leash,” Pease said.
A map showing the MTF can be accessed from the carriage barn trailhead.
A map showing the MTF can be accessed from the carriage barn trailhead.
Pease plans the walk with DiCesare and Independent writer, Shannon Gunderson.
DiCesare and Gunderson, spot and take photos of a snake they found on their walk, on the MTF trails.
photographed by Bonnie Pease
Signage can be found along the MTF trails to guide those walking on them.
DiCesare wrote a booklet entitled “A Guide to Colchester’s Parks and Natural Areas'' and sold 1,000 copies, mostly out of the trunk of her car.
DiCesare credits much of her extensive knowledge on plants and wildlife from the books she has read over the years.
DiCesare shared photographs and books about spring wildlife with the Independent.
With the warm weather, and arrival of new wildlife, residents may begin to notice plants in their yard, like Garlic Mustard or Nettles; but may not realize the plants can have healing properties or also be invasive.
DiCesare said if residents are interested in learning more about Vermont flora and fauna, they can look at websites like iNaturalist.org, check out books available to them and get involved with community organizations that work with local wildlife.
The MCC meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the Community Room in the municipal building, located at 43 Bombardier Road.
The group frequently coordinates programs to support conservation education, natural resource interpretation and outdoor recreation. The MCC also advises the Town Selectboard and Planning Commission on Town legislation.
Four member spots on the MCC remain vacant; prospective members are encouraged to attend a meeting and apply by filling out an application form.
Gunderson was raised in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and is a 2021 graduate of University of Wisconsin Eau Claire’s journalism program. In her free time, Gunderson enjoys snowboarding, reading, hiking and listening to music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.