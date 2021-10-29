Be not afraid Milton! The witches and zombies walking around town are most likely just trick-or-treaters!
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!
We at the Independent would love to see your costumes. Snap a pic of your costume and send it to afleury@orourkemediagroup.com or comment it on our Facebook post for this article and you'll be featured in a Halloween Costume Gallery next week!
