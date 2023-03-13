Shannon Gunderson has joined the Milton Independent as a staff writer, covering local news and events in Milton, Vt.
Gunderson was raised in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and is a 2021 graduate of University of Wisconsin Eau Claire’s journalism program. In college, she completed an internship with Converge Radio station as a news editor and disc jockey; she also hosted her own weekly radio show called ‘Rock Talk’ with Blugold Radio.
In her free time, Gunderson enjoys snowboarding, reading, hiking and listening to music.
Spending time outside and volunteering with nonprofits are two passions of hers. During the summer of 2017, she completed a three-month volunteer experience in Thailand. She also enjoys traveling and has studied abroad in Italy.
“I am eager to write for the community of Milton,” Gunderson said. “Getting to know the town and writing on topics that interest everyone is something I am very excited for.”
She is looking forward to covering day-to-day local news stories and events, as well as providing climate coverage and writing about the local music scene.
Bridget Higdon will continue to serve as the Independent’s managing editor.
“I am happy to welcome Shannon to the team and know she will bring enthusiasm and high quality reporting to the paper,” Higdon said.
Got a story tip or a question? Email Shannon Gunderson at sgunderson@orourkemediagroup.com.
