SOUTH BURLINGTON — Seven students from Milton graduated from Rice Memorial High School on Saturday, June 3.
In an afternoon ceremony that took place in South Burlington, a total of 83 students graduated in the 2023 Rice high school senior class.
The graduating students were from 26 Vermont towns, five foreign countries and two different states.
Milton residents in the Rice 2023 graduating class include Gabriel Thompson, Logan Rivait, Victoria Dembro, Serenity Kruger, Alyssa Boivin, Joseph Canney and Jackson Strong.
“The determination, remarkable work ethic, creativity and strong character in these students will give them a launchpad for success in today’s world,” a press release states.
Rice is located in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, at 99 Proctor Avenue in South Burlington. The high school is a coeducational Roman Catholic secondary and college preparatory school.
In the press release, Rice Memorial High School described itself as a “high school known for its high academic excellence and strong sense of community with a 100+ year history of promoting service to others.”
Event photos and additional information about the graduation can be found on Rice's website at www.rmhsvt.org.
