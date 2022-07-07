Beginning Aug. 1, community members will have an opportunity to take part in how Milton distributes its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allotment. The application process, the town says, is an effort to be as transparent as possible about where the money is going.
At Tuesday’s selectboard meeting, the board approved the process, setting Aug. 1 as the date when applications can be submitted and Oct. 1 as the deadline.
At the meeting, the board also heard criticism from the public on the process based on discussion at a public hearing June 20, but went along with it unchanged.
Town Manager Don Turner, who first introduced the application process on June 6, said the applications will serve to evaluate where the money will go with the direct inclusion of Milton residents.
Any entity within the Milton community, whether a for-profit business, nonprofit, resident, affiliate of the town, etc., can fill out an application to receive a portion of the funds.
“The board along the way has said, 'We want to make sure we make investments in long term return for this community,” Turner said. “We don't want this money to be gone and have nothing to show for it.”
Last year, ARPA was passed by the U.S. Congress to address the public health and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At this point Milton has already committed $1,049,553 of its approximate $3 million allotment to various projects and positions, leaving $2,187,951.22 that is yet to be determined.
At the public hearing in late June, some residents in attendance spoke in favor of using ARPA funds to create a recreation and community center. The idea already has a task force working on it as a result of Milton on the Move.
Lori Donna, the lead on the recreation/community center task force, said this kind of facility has been identified by the town in many previous major planning documents.
At the most recent meeting, Donna voiced concerns that the application casts too wide a net for applicants, allowing for-profit businesses the opportunity to apply.
Later in the meeting the board spoke about possible for-profit companies that may apply, using childcare facilities as an example.
Donna asked for there to be extra consideration given to applications identifying projects that have already been previously set as goals by the town.
Donna also asked that if a for-profit business were to submit an application, that their project would only be considered if it was connected to a nonprofit or a project listed in any of the town’s major planning documents.
The selectboard spoke briefly about these concerns, in agreement that the application does take into consideration projects that have been identified as previous goals.
In addition, at least two selectboard members, Brenda Steady and Chris Taylor, said they would be wary of siphoning money to a for-profit business unless it has a clear benefit to the town's needs.
Turner said that the legal agreement any organization would have to enter into with the town as a result of this process would require the money to be spent as it is specified.
Turner made clear that this process is like a grant application, and does not commit money to any particular projects just yet.
Once the town has surveyed the applicants, done interviews and made their ranking based on the various criteria, an applicant will enter into a legal agreement with the town outlining spending and reporting requirements.
He noted it is possible for the selectboard to not choose any projects that haven’t already been identified by the town. He also noted that the various projects that exist in the town’s major planning documents could be taken into consideration.
“At the end of the day, I can see the board not approving any projects except for town projects,” Turner said. “And so that's their call. All I'm doing is trying to make sure that we have a fair, transparent process that everybody understands the rules when they fill it out.
