As Milton voters overwhelmingly approved a new Highway Garage facility, it still remains unknown what will happen to the current facility on Ice House Road.
At the selectboard’s April 4 meeting, the board approved the creation of a committee dedicated to research on uses, upgrades, income potential and funding sources.
The committee would be staffed by five volunteers, tasked with a relatively quick Oct. 31 turnaround for their report.
According to a memo from Town Manager Don Turner, the stated tasks of the committee are as follows:
Identify potential uses for the existing facility at 17 Ice House Road
Identify the necessary renovations/updates, other cost considerations and income potential for possible uses
Explore public opinion on recommendations
Identify potential funding sources for assistance
Report back to the selectboard by October 31, 2022
The town owns the building, but Green Mountain Power owns the surrounding land, leasing it to the town for a dollar per year.
Turner said at the selectboard meeting that GMP has confidence the town will make good use of the property.
Turner also said that GMP has said it would buy the building. GMP told the town that if the town were to conduct an appraisal, GMP would pay Fair Market Value.
“That's not off the table,” Turner said.
Ultimately, it will be the committee's job to bring the proposals and recommendations forward, and the selectboard's decision on what to pursue.
Selectboard member Michael Morgan made the motion and it was unanimously passed.
School board eyes satellite garage on Kienle Road
The Milton Town School District has an interest in acquiring the town’s satellite garage, the old fire station on Kienle Road, Turner said at the meeting.
The sale of the facility has been identified as one of the funding sources for the new garage and is estimated to make up a $250,000 chunk of the $6.5 million price tag.
Conversation on the possible sale is expected at the next joint meeting of the school board and the selectboard.
