At the Milton selectboard meeting last week, the selectboard appointed applicants to a new committee dedicated to research on what to do with the current public works facility on Ice House Road.
On May 16, the selectboard appointed seven Milton residents to the new committee tasked with completing their report on uses, upgrades, income potential and funding sources for the building by Oct. 31.
The new committee members are comprised of a mix of new faces and residents with a lot of community experience.
Originally, at a selectboard meeting in early April, the board thought the new committee would consist of five members. At the meeting last week, the board decided to appoint all seven applicants.
The stated tasks of the committee, according to an April memo from the town, are as follows:
- Identify potential uses for the existing facility at 17 Ice House Road
- Identify the necessary renovations/updates, other cost considerations and income potential for possible uses
- Explore public opinion on recommendations
- Identify potential funding sources for assistance
- Report back to the selectboard by October 31, 2022
The committee members appointed last Monday are:
- Henry Bonges
- Jeff Manley
- David Nappi
- Lisa Rees
- Jay Scharff
- Brian Singh
- Mary Steinhausen
A common theme throughout all the appointees who spoke at the meeting was the great opportunity they see building presents for the town.
“I think the property has a lot of potential, could potentially be a landmark, small business, you name it,” said Manley at the meeting. “It’s waterfront, I mean look at the town of Milton seal behind you there, it has some big ties.”
Specifically, the appointees who are either new to town, are serving on a community board for the first time or haven’t been active in the community for some time, spoke about their motivation to step up now.
Singh said he thinks the facility could be a place for the community to come together.
“I’m interested in the property mostly for community building and helping Milton grow,” he said. “I have two kids and I haven’t been actively representing Milton for a long time, I want to set an example for my kids. I want to create a space where kids can grow and thrive and I think the space that Milton has can contribute to that.”
The selectboard members unanimously appointed all applicants to the board.
Selectboard member John Fitzgerald thanked everyone for volunteering.
“It’s really hard to find volunteers so I really appreciate everyone stepping up,” Fitzgerald said.
