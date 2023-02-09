This story was updated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to include more details about the statewide investigation.
MILTON — An investigation continues into a series of hoax calls that targeted K-12 schools across Vermont on Wednesday with false reports of shootings.
Law enforcement agencies across the state received calls for a total of 21 schools, including Milton High School.
All of the threats were determined to be unfounded.
“Today’s calls were a hoax but were acted on quickly and professionally to ensure the safety of our students and teachers,” Gov. Phil Scott said during a press conference Wednesday. “I commend the response of local and state first responders — many of whom are volunteers — as well as school administrators, staff and educators across the state. It is critical we take any threat seriously, and I appreciate that every one of them did so.”
The Milton Police Department received a call around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, falsely reporting an active shooter at Milton High School.
"No threats have been identified and this incident is deemed to have been a hoax," MPD stated in a Facebook post.
Out of an abundance of caution, Milton High School was placed in temporary lockdown and police presence was increased at the middle/elementary schools, according to the Facebook post.
Law enforcement agencies across Vermont, including in Essex, Colchester, St. Albans and South Burlington, received similar calls reporting false shooting events at schools.
Milton Police and the school district coordinated to ensure the schools were safe. Once the schools had been checked, the lockdown at Milton High School was lifted.
Vermont State Police are working with local and federal law-enforcement partners to investigate the calls, which share similarities with other incidents that have occurred nationwide in recent weeks and months.
Initial investigation in Vermont has determined all the calls were placed via a VOIP service, and none originated from a spoofed 802 area code as some initial reporting had indicated. The calls also appear to have been made by a person and are not believed at this time to have been automated, according to state police.
“These incidents can have a significant and often traumatic impact on students, staff and families,” Secretary of Education Dan French said. “Schools will be working hard in the coming days to support their communities as we navigate the aftermath of this incident. I ask all Vermonters to join me in expressing our support for local schools in your community.”
