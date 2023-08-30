It’s a day that’s etched into the memory of every student: the first day back at school after summer break, and for Milton Town School District students, that day has arrived.
As eager students walked through the doors of their schools today, the excitement for the new school year was palpable.
At Milton Elementary School this morning, teachers greeted their students with a smile as they hopped out of the school buses; and parents walked their young children to the front doors holding their hands in encouragement.
This year, the middle school students walked into their classrooms 15-minutes earlier than previous years but regardless of this time change, the first MTSD school bus drop-off of the year went smoothly.
The last day of the school year will be June 11, 2024.
Best of luck to the Milton Yellow Jackets as they complete the new school year!
For a full-resolution copy of any of the below images, email the Milton Independent at sgunderson@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.
