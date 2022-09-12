ESSEX JUNCTION — Several Milton students were recognized at the Champlain Valley Fair this summer for their 4-H efforts.
Students entered exhibits and competed in 4-H competitions — including a judging jamboree, poultry and horse shows — and earned ribbons and premiums. Some students also took part in the evening parade.
Sydney Gorton of Milton was the Best of Show winner for both posters and photos. Her poster was about Poitou donkeys and and included a photo of Chloe, her former 4-H project horse.
On Aug. 28, 4-H Day at the fair, Josephina Kascha-Hare of Milton participated in the poultry show. She earned a blue ribbon in both fitting and showmanship and general knowledge. The show concluded with a just-for-fun chicken agility course.
The 4-H Horse Show on Sept. 3 concluded the 4-H activities at the fair. Emma Sibley of Milton was the junior champion. Logan Claypool of Milton and Lillian Kascha-Hare of Milton were named beginner champions.
In addition, two members of the Whispering Pines 4-H Club in Westford were selected to represent 4-H at the opening ceremony of the Champlain Valley Fair, Aug. 26. Allessandra Hoffman of Milton got to pose with Gov. Phil Scott for a photo.
Congratulations!
Milton 4-H'er Sydney Gorton proudly shows off her Best of Show entries in the poster and photography competitions at the Champlain Valley Fair, held Aug. 26-Sept. 4 in Essex Junction.
Show judge Mark Podgwaite, Northfield, evaluates Fairfax 4-H'er James Niggle's chicken as Claire Romano, Fairfax, andJosie Kascha-Hare, Milton, get their entries ready to be judged at the 4-H poultry show, Aug. 28, at the Champlain Valley Fair.
Two members of the Whispering Pines 4-H Club in Westford were selected to represent 4-H at the opening ceremony of the Champlain Valley Fair, Aug. 26, in Essex Junction. Posing with Governor Phil Scott (right) and Mary Fay, 4-H fair superintendent, (left) are Chloe Barewicz, Jericho, and Allessandra Hoffman, Milton.
Among the competitors at the 4-H Horse Show on Sept. 3 at the Champlain Valley Fair in Essex Junction were Milton 4-H'ers (left to right) Sydney Gorton, Isabella Kang and Lillian Kascha-Hare.
Bridget Higdon is the Managing Editor. She was previously a staff writer and before that the editor-in-chief of The Vermont Cynic, UVM's independent newspaper. She loves to explore Vermont by bike and do the snow dance.
