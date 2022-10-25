- Demonstrate Rotary's respect and concern for youth
- Enhance leadership skills and development for youth
- Encourage leadership of youth by youth
- Recognize youth who are rendering service to their community
featured top story
Omar Moran and Lilly Noreault of Milton High School win Rotary Youth Leadership Award
Milton High School (MHS) students Omar Moran & Lilly Noreault were this year's MHS recipients of the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) in recognition of the completion of the RYLAcurriculum June 24 - 26, 2022.
Rotary Youth Leadership Awards aim to:
Omar and Lilly are also members of the MHS Rotary Interact Club. Interact clubs bring together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Milton Today newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Currently in Saint Albans
61°
75° / 57°
5 AM
62°
6 AM
61°
7 AM
61°
8 AM
62°
9 AM
65°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
Business & Service Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2022 Milton Independent, 281 North Main Street Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.