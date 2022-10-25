Lilly-Noreault-CM-Rotary

Lilly Noreault of Milton High School holds a plaque that shows her Rotary Youth Leadership Award.
Omar Moran of Milton High School holds a plaque that shows his Rotary Youth Leadership Award.
Milton High School (MHS) students Omar Moran & Lilly Noreault were this year's MHS recipients of the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) in recognition of the completion of the RYLAcurriculum June 24 - 26, 2022.
Rotary Youth Leadership Awards aim to:
  • Demonstrate Rotary's respect and concern for youth
  • Enhance leadership skills and development for youth
  • Encourage leadership of youth by youth
  • Recognize youth who are rendering service to their community
Omar and Lilly are also members of the MHS Rotary Interact Club. Interact clubs bring together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self.

