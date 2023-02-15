MONTPELIER — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) held a roundtable discussion at the Vermont State House on Saturday morning with the student finalists of his 13th annual State of the Union Essay contest. Hannah Smiley from Milton High School participated.
“The purpose of this contest is to try to get young people to start thinking about the many important issues that we deal with every day,” said Sanders in his opening remarks. “This is about asking you, if you were President of the United States, if you got up in front of Senators and members of the House of Representatives in Washington, what would you say?”
This year, 382 students from 31 Vermont high schools submitted essays. A panel of seven Vermont educators served as volunteer judges, ranking the essays and selecting twelve finalists and three winners.
Students wrote on critically important issues, including climate change, access to mental health care, political polarization, gun safety, disability rights, racial justice, and more.
After introductory remarks, Sanders opened the discussion portion of the event. Beginning with the three contest winners, each student presented their essay topic and proposed solutions to the issues they identified. Sanders asked questions of the students and challenged them to make connections between the various topics.
The discussion covered a broad range of topics, including misinformation, unions, veterans’ benefits, the responsibility of government, mental health, farming, climate change, gun violence, gerrymandering, campaign finance reform, education and bullying in schools.
Smiley wrote her essay on gun violence, and suggested the United States look to Japan as an example of stricter gun laws.
"We must act on the issue of gun violence by issuing and enforcing stronger gun control laws to make our country a safer place for everyone," she wrote. "This solution is vital to American life as we know it."
Sanders concluded the event, saying: “We are living in tough times. That’s the reality and you heard it here today. There are a lot of very serious problems. But I think as has been said, your intelligence and your decency give us all hope for the future of this country.”
Sanders entered the finalists’ essays into the Congressional Record, the official archive of the U.S. Congress. Since Sanders started the contest, over 5,700 students across Vermont have written essays.
To read Smiley's essay and those of the other finalists, click here.
