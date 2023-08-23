The Milton Town School District will start the year with 25 new educators and staff members on its teams at the elementary, middle and high schools.
With a shared passion for inspiring young minds, these new hires embody the commitment to excellence that defines the schools they will be working in, a press release from the district states.
“We extend a warm welcome to our new teachers and staff,” MTSD Superintendent Amy Rex said. “Their energy, expertise and dedication will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and success of our students.”
Milton Elementary School introduced 18 new faculty and staff to the school at a welcome event on Aug. 21.
“We welcome you to Milton Elementary School and thank you for joining our community,” MES Principal Kylene Flowers said to the new hires. “Remember that the love, kindness, and passion for growth and learning we show in the classroom every day will go a long way.”
The middle school also introduced 9 new staff members and faculty to its team for the 2023-24 school year.
“We are so excited to welcome everyone to our learning community. We look forward to you connecting with students, families and colleagues, and sharing all the strengths and skills you each bring,” MMS Co-Principals Kurt Vogelpohl and Brandy Brown, and Director of Continuum Support Megan Smith said. “We are thrilled to have you join our team of proud YellowJacket educators.”
Milton High School has 6 new staff members joining the high school this year, who received welcoming remarks from MHS Co-Principals MaryJane Stinson and Anne Blake.
“We are fortunate to be working with such a dedicated group of teachers who are new to our school. We look forward to seeing how they bring new ideas and strategies to our students, faculty, and staff. We are excited to learn with them and from them,” Stinson and Blake said.
“Each addition to our team represents a unique blend of talents that will shape the educational experience for our students and enrich our school community. Their contributions will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on our students' lives and Milton's future,” MTSD stated in the press release .
For more information on MTSD new hires, individuals can visit the school directory on its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.