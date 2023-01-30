To combat a growing public health crisis, a community forum and dialogue on vaping will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Milton High School and on Zoom.
Forum organizers hope to address the issue of vaping and what community members can do to help keep students safe.
Vapes are electronic cigarettes that simulate tobacco smoking. They have been promoted as a way to quit tobacco smoking in the past, but were also marketed heavily to youth who now suffer the consequences of addiction and face lung damage from harmful metals and chemicals.
According to 2019’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey conducted by the Vermont Department of Health, 26% of Vermont high school students vaped in the 30 days leading up to the survey. Of these students, 31% vaped daily, while 19% did so 1-2 times.
Milton High School nurse Dorey Myers thinks the number of students vaping is even higher now than it was then.
“We know that kids are really addicted and we wanted to offer some education to the community about what vaping is,” she said.
While there isn’t a lot of data on the long-term effects of vaping, what is known is troubling, Myers said.
“Vaping pods contain a ton of chemicals that aren’t natural for the body to have. People think it’s a harmless water vapor because it’s called a vape but actually, it's an aerosol,” she said.
In addition to heavy metals like nickel, vapes contain large quantities of nicotine that can make vaping hard to quit.
“Long-term use has shown that people can get popcorn lung, where their lungs have lots of holes,” Myers explained.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, youth were more likely to be exposed to vaping on social media and on streaming services, which could make them more likely to try the substance, Myers said.
Myers was also concerned about how the pandemic made students more vulnerable to mental health issues which could make vaping more appealing, she said.
“Students are using it as a way to deal with stress and it’s become a part of their culture,” she said.
Myers hopes to help students develop healthier coping skills by talking about the risks associated with vaping.
Parents and community members can help students stay safe by staying informed on vaping and other substances and watching for signs of use.
“Make sure when you're talking to your kiddo it’s not about shame or guilt but how you can help them forward and work together,” she said.
Milton’s newly-hired substance abuse specialist, Zoey Lombardo, will present with Myers about vaping at the forum. Myers said she is a resource for parents with concerns about vaping and other substance use issues.
Myers hopes that by bringing the community together in the forum, she can help address the problem more effectively.
“We can give all the education we can at school but if students are seeing vaping ads in their face at local stores all the time that is going to be really hard,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.