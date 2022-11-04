SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Milton girls varsity soccer team is headed to the Division II state championships on Saturday.
The Yellowjackets will take on Rice Memorial High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at South Burlington High School.
The two teams met twice already this season, with both games ending in close losses for Milton. Rice won 0-2 on Oct. 1 and 0-1 on Oct. 18.
To get to the championship, the Yellowjackets beat Mt. Abe on Nov. 1 at home. Milton heads to the final game with a record of 10-6-1.
Saturday's game is set to be exciting for all players, especially the team's nine seniors: goalkeeper Sara Ambrose, captain Taylor Dowling, captain Taylor Kieslich, midfielder Willa Wright, midfielder Anna Grasso, defender Karissa LeClair, defender Brooke Rouse, captain Emma Grasso and defender Hannah Marsh.
