Milton High School's Project Graduation is hosting a calcutta-style raffle and silent auction this Saturday to raise money for this year's senior class.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Eagles Club, 42 Centre Drive in Milton. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and raffle drawings will start at 7 p.m.
For $100, participants can have a dinner for two prepared by Steve Marinelli, child nutrition manager at Milton Town School District, as well as take part in the silent auction.
Some of the prizes in the auction include gift cards for golf, haircuts and food as well as gym memberships, a drill set and gift baskets of homemade items.
Proceeds from the event will go toward Project Graduation, an adult-supervised, substance-free event for graduating seniors post-graduation.
