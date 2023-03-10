MILTON — Following this week’s Town Meeting election, the Milton Town School District board met Thursday night to re-organize.
The board now has new leadership.
Kumulia Long, a veteran and local real estate business owner, was elected chair of the board in a 3-2 ballot vote. He will replace the previous chair, Jeremy Metcalf. Long was previously vice chair and was elected to the school board in 2021.He currently has three children who attend the district, and is looking forward to “serving our community.”
Jeremy Metcalf, first elected in 2018, was voted vice chair of the board in a 4-1 vote. In the March 7 race for the open three-year seat, Metcalf came out on top. He currently works for Sodexo at St Michael's College. Metcalf is also a volunteer on the governor's committee on the employment of people with disabilities.
In a unanimous consensus, Jennifer Wilson was voted to serve as the clerk of the school board. Wilson was originally nominated and elected to serve as clerk for the school board in 2021; she has held the position since. Wilson is an employee of the University of Vermont Medical Center in graduate medical education, specifically working with the family medicine residency program.
The board is rounded out by Karen Stout and Melinda Young, who was re-elected Tuesday to a two-year term, and student representative Sara Ambrose.
