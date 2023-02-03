Milton Town School District lead nurse Dorey Meyers and the high school’s new substance abuse prevention specialist Zoe Lombardo gave a presentation on vaping and its effects Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Vapes, also known as electronic cigarettes, are a public health issue affecting youth across the country. They also can flavored pods which emit an aerosol containing harmful chemicals and metals when smoked.
While the event was open to the entire school community, just four people attended via Zoom while Meyers and Lombardo sat in the library at Milton High School.
According to 2019’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey conducted by the Vermont Department of Health, 26% of Vermont high school students vaped in the 30 days leading up to the survey. Of these students, 31% vaped daily, while 19% did so 1-2 times.
Understanding addiction
“The key to addiction is that it changes the way your brain is wired,” Myers said during Wednesday’s presentation. “Even though people are choosing the bad behavior, it's something that their brain has been trained to do.”
Myers explained how using drugs such as vapes released dopamine, a chemical associated with pleasure that is released after completing life-sustaining activities such as eating or exercising.
Drugs tend to release dopamine at 2 to 10 times greater a rate than naturally producing dopamine activities, causing withdrawal symptoms in drug users when they stop using, she said.
“I like to think of it as a loud music and the brain reducing the volume button on the stereo,” Myers said. “When we have this flooding of dopamine, the brain goes ‘Whoa, let's produce less of that than we need naturally.’”
Misconceptions about risks
The term “vape” can lead people to think that users are inhaling water vapor, making them think it is less dangerous to try the drug.
“They're actually producing potentially harmful aerosols that are inhaled into the lungs and then exhaled into the environment,” Lombardo said.
These aerosols contain heavy metals such as lead and nickel as well as the highly addictive compound nicotine.
While some pods claim to have no nicotine in them, this is not necessarily true, since manufacturers are not required to disclose their ingredients to the Food and Drug Administration.
Vapes can emit fine particles that can crack and break teeth. They can also contain formaldehyde which can cause irreversible lung damage and heart disease, Lombardo said.
There is also evidence that vapes can have neurological effects.
“There was a study done in 2019 with college students that also found that vaping is significantly associated with higher levels of ADHD symptoms,” she said.
What Milton High School is doing
Milton High School officials have installed vape detectors in bathrooms, where flocking, or communal smoking sessions usually involving female students, often takes place.
Students who are caught flocking or using electronic cigarettes are given information on smoking cessation programs and the risks of vaping. The district uses the online self-paced Healthy Futures course by Stanford University as a suspension alternative.
It is important to have conversations with youth without shame or guilt if you suspect them of using vapes or other substances, Lombardo said.
Lombardo meets with students who are caught vaping or are trying to quit. There are often referrals to a student's primary care doctor to access nicotine replacement therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.