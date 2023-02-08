MILTON — The Milton Police Department received a call around 10 a.m. today, Feb. 8, falsely reporting an active shooter at Milton High School.
"No threats have been identified and this incident is deemed to have been a hoax," MPD stated in a Facebook post.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Milton High School was placed in temporary lockdown and police presence was increased at the middle/elementary schools, according to the Facebook post.
Law enforcement agencies across Vermont, including in Essex and South Burlington, received similar calls reporting false shooting events at schools.
Milton Police and the school district coordinated to ensure the schools were safe. Once the schools had been checked and deemed safe, the lockdown at Milton High School was lifted.
Milton Police said students and parents should expect an increased police presence near the schools for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution.
“These calls were a hoax—an act of terrorism designed to create chaos and stoke fear that can be exploited,” Gov. Phil Scott stated in a Feb. 8 press release.
“These events are unnerving for everyone – students, teachers, parents and Vermonters,” he continued. “We can use this energy to come together because unity is the most powerful way to ensure terrorists do not achieve their goals.”
The governor's office, Agency of Education, Vermont State Police, Vermont Intelligence Center and local partners are continuing to monitor the situation. Once all the facts are gathered they will debrief on the incident to strengthen their response.
This story will be updated.
