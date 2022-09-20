Sand Bar State Park in Milton has been named the Northwest Vermont Park of the Year by the state park system.
Announced late last week, the award is given to one park in each region of the state for its exceptional customer service, team work and park upkeep.
Emily White, manager for the northwest region of Vermont State Parks, said all 12 parks in the northwest region were deserving of the award this year, but Sand Bar stuck out for two reasons.
First off, Sand Bar was visited more than 40,000 times in 2022, a benchmark that is rarely reached. Secondly, the park's staff worked well together to manage that demand and keep the park in prime condition.
"Staff ran the park really smoothly and the groundskeeping was really second to none," White said. "It's an award we give our park staff as a way to really incentivize them and congratulate them for for a job well done."
Sand Bar State Park takes its name from a natural sandbar between South Hero Island in Grand Isle County and the town of Milton on the mainland. The sandbar itself is the result of the Lamoille River washing sediment downstream over tens of thousands of years.
Named in 1933, Sand Bar was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, a nationwide public works program created during the great economic depression of the 1930s to provide jobs and training for thousands of unemployed.
Sand Bar's stone bathhouse was a CCC project completed in 1935. The original park was 10-acres and included a small campground on the south side of U.S. Route 2. In 1970, a land swap gave the former campground, now a fishing access area, to the Fish and Wildlife Department and brought the park to its present 15-acre size.
Today at Sand Bar, the smooth, sandy lake bottom remains shallow well out from shore, making this an ideal swimming spot for children. That, the high quality water in this section of the lake, a 2,000-foot beach and well-kept facilities combine to make Sand Bar the most-visited day park in Vermont.
The park is open to day use visitors only. There are shaded and open picnic grounds with tables and cooking grills as well as a play area.
All of the state parks in Northwest Vermont had strong seasons in 2022. White said visits were up at all 12 parks, rebounding from dips that occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was a great year. We welcomed back a lot of out of state folks and a lot of folks from Canada this year," she said. "The weather cooperated on the weekends, and we were hopping."
The other state parks to receive the 2022 Park of the Year designation include Molly's Falls Pond in the northeast region, Emerald Lake in the southwest and Allis in the southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.