On July 6, highway maintenance workers began paving U.S. Route 7 in Milton. Until the project is completed, there will be frequent periods when traffic control will reduce U.S. 7 to one lane.
Paving will occur from the town line of Colchester at Gonyeau Road to mile marker 5.0 on Main Street, just below the reservoir. The project is expected to go until Aug. 1.
Motorists should expect delays in their travels between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
To arrive at your destination on time, the Town of Milton is suggesting residents and visitors to allow for extra travel time.
Motorists are also encouraged to be aware of work zones and follow construction signage.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation implements speed limit reductions on state highway construction projects throughout the state. Speeding in a work zone in Vermont can result in a penalty of double the original fine.
For any questions, residents can email Milton highway superintendent Eric Gallas at egallas@miltonvt.gov. VTrans can be reached at (802) 655-1580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.