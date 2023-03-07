Preliminary vote totals are in. Here are the results for Town Meeting Day 2023 in Milton.
Respectively, Brenda Steady and Alan Fletcher, running uncontested for the 3-year terms on the selectboard and library board of trustees, were re-elected.
Selectboard 1-year term
Darren Adams and Leland Morgan won a 1-year term on the selectboard. Four well-known people with plenty of government experience ran for the positions.
School board 3-year term
Jeremy Metcalf won the 3-year position on the Milton Town School District school board.
School board 1-year term
Melinda Young won the 1-year position on the MTSD school board.
Library trustee 2-year term
Lauren Blume won the 2-year term on the library board of trustees.
Municipal budget
Milton's municipal services budget passed. The $9,784,978 budget for the upcoming fiscal year is an increase 5.4% over the current budget.
The main cost drivers include the rising costs of fuel, materials and labor.
School budget
Voters passed the school district's $34.6 million budget.
Three positions previously funded by federal grants were moved into the local budget: an elementary school reading specialist, a middle level health teacher and a high school teacher for the Innovation Center.
